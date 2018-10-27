Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018

EWN now brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Powerball and Powerball Plus draws on Friday 26 October 2018 are as follows:

Powerball results: 02, 15, 19, 24, 38 PB: 20

Powerball Plus results: 18, 29, 36, 41, 45 PB: 01

For more details visit the National Lottery website.