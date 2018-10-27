Overcome Heights families hope to rebuild after devastating fire
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage and no injuries were reported.
CAPE TOWN - Fire victims in the Overcome Heights informal settlement near Muizenberg say they're hoping to rebuild their homes before the end of the weekend.
VIDEO: Blaze destroys 500 structures in Overcome Heights
The devastating blaze destroyed more than 300 shacks and left almost 900 people homeless when it ripped through the community on Thursday night.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage and no injuries were reported.
Residents affected by Thursday night's fire say they'll continue working day and night to clear the debris and rebuild their homes so that they can start replacing beds, kitchen appliances, clothing and other necessities.
This resident says the disaster could not have come at a worse time just weeks before the start of the holiday season when people need their money most.
“I feel very terrible. My family has lost the fridge and our wardrobes.”
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he'll be in discussion with community leaders to come up with a re-settlement plan to improve living conditions in the area.
Residents have complained it took firefighters too long to get to the flames that were already being fanned by strong winds. Madikizela says this is due to a lack of access roads between shacks.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says disaster management, NGOs and ordinary citizens are working hard to assist residents affected by the recent shack fires.
Khayelitsha, Capricorn and Philippi have been devastated by fires that have destroyed the homes of thousands.
The City says in the last financial year it spent R30 million on emergency materials to help victims rebuild.
The City says the 342 households affected by a fire in Khayelitsha a week ago all received emergency kits by Wednesday.
The re-installation of services is underway and will be completed soon.
All registered fire victims in Philippi also all received their emergency kits by Wednesday.
The City says R2.1 billion has been earmarked for spending on informal settlements and city-owned backyard dwellings.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018
-
Manuel: Visa requirements, work permits key concerns for investors
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
Mpumalanga road crash death toll now at 15
-
Road carnage claims 20 lives in Limpopo, Mpumalanga
-
Railway enforcement unit officially launched in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.