Orlando Pirates claim Soweto Derby bragging rights

Chiefs tried to hit back on several occasions early in the second half, but they failed to penetrate the Bucs defence.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates continued their impressive streak against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs with a 2-1 win at the FNB Stadium.

Pirates came from a goal down to beat Chiefs, with Innocent Maela and Vincent Pule grabbing the goals for them after Khama Billiat opened the scoring.

Billiat scored his first derby goal thanks to a mishap from Pirates shot-stopper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Pirates were then gifted a penalty after Augustine Mulenga was brought down in the box. Justin Shonga stepped up to take the penalty, but the effort was kept out by Itumeleng Khune.

It wouldn't take long for the Buccaneers to get their equaliser. A lovely corner from Shonga that found the head of Maela.

With momentum on their side, Pirates pinned Chiefs down and it resulted in the second goal. Shonga with some lovely work down the left, finding Mulenga, who then laid it for Pule to tap it in.

Its Pirates' second successive victory over Chiefs and they've also gone 10 games unbeaten in the derby.

The men in black are a point behind log leaders Wits on the Absa Premiership table.