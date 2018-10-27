'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

-
'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueWorld
-
Europe support against US 'rare victory' for Iran - RouhaniWorld
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Soweto walkabout a 'historic one'Local
-
Mpumalanga authorities probing after 15 die in multiple-vehicle collisionLocal
-
Axed Sol Plaatje Municipality councillor Boitumelo Stout vows to fightPolitics
-
Sri Lanka's former strongman makes dramatic comebackWorld
Popular Topics
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Soweto walkabout a 'historic one'Local
-
Mpumalanga authorities probing after 15 die in multiple-vehicle collisionLocal
-
Axed Sol Plaatje Municipality councillor Boitumelo Stout vows to fightPolitics
-
Former SA President FW de Klerk hospitalisedLocal
-
'We are orphaned by Chikane's untimely departure'Local
-
Over dozen babies die of malnutrition at Ingquza HillLocal
Popular Topics
-
India win toss, bowl against West Indies in third ODISport
-
All Blacks batter Aussies 37-20 to complete Bledisloe sweepSport
-
Auckland snap Canterbury stranglehold on NZ rugbySport
-
Emery demands urgency as Arsenal chase 12th successive winSport
-
'It hurts in the depths of my soul' - Messi absence a disaster for fansSport
-
Duane Vermeulen signs for Blue BullsSport
Popular Topics
Demi Lovato celebrating 90 days sober
-
Many gather to celebrate Joburg PrideLifestyle
-
Halsey: Pain will always be thereLifestyle
-
Jenna Dewan files for divorceLifestyle
-
Flipping marvelous: Balkan chefs break pancake recordLifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi passes awayLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin’s estate sued by her lawyerLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] International super styles at SA Fashion Week 2018Lifestyle
-
Canadian doctors to start prescribing museum visitsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Depression under spotlight after yet another death at WitsLocal
-
Sanco calls on Public Protector, Hawks to probe EFF over GladAfrica claimsPolitics
-
ANC NC rejects new mayor’s appointmentPolitics
-
Analyst: De Lille's fight with DA could impact election successPolitics
-
Danny Msiza turns to court to challenge VBS Bank reportLocal
-
ANC NC expels 9 Sol Plaatje councillorsLocal
-
Last day of Parly land hearings descend into clashes over raceLocal
-
[OPINION] In post-Khashoggi Saudi, a chance to fill a moral voidOpinion
-
[OPINION] HHP and the cultural stigma of depressionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] New Finance Minister postpones tough decisionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Cartoons an important voice of dissent, but they can also be divisiveOpinion
-
[OPINION] Pik Botha: Obits fail to recognise that he protected apartheidOpinion
-
[OPINION] Democratic Alliance plays populist immigration cardOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Ramaphosa uses walkabout to showcase investment opportunities in SowetoBusiness
-
Manuel: Visa requirements, work permits key concerns for investorsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: Investment Conference pledges will lead to more job opportunitiesBusiness
-
How ratings agencies work and why they are fearedBusiness
-
Danny Msiza turns to court to challenge VBS Bank reportLocal
-
[LISTEN] How world’s wealthiest people made their moneyLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
The local CBS affiliate reported that eight people were confirmed dead, while Fox put the death toll at four.
WASHINGTON, United States - A gunman opened fire at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on Saturday, reportedly killing at least four people and injuring an unknown number before he was taken into custody.
The local CBS affiliate reported that eight people were confirmed dead, while Fox put the death toll at four.
A police spokesman addressing reporters at the scene confirmed "multiple casualties" and said three officers where shot before the shooter was taken into custody.
The condition of the officers was not immediately clear. Police were still clearing the building, the official said.
Pittsburgh's Public Safety department, which includes the police, earlier tweeted that an active shooter was in the area near the synagogue, urging residents to stay away.
The Tree of Life congregation is located in the area cited by police, and the incident occurred on the Jewish Sabbath.
Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.
"There are multiple casualties," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette quoted police commander Jason Lando as saying.
US President Donald Trump tweeted that people "in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities."
He added: "Beware of active shooter. God Bless All."
It is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where gunmen regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 deaths annually.
Popular in World
-
Europe support against US 'rare victory' for Iran - Rouhanione hour ago
-
Radicals attack Hindu retreat as gender protests mount4 hours ago
-
Florida man charged in connection with 14 bombs sent to Trump critics13 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's former strongman makes dramatic comeback3 hours ago
-
How ratings agencies work and why they are feared13 hours ago
-
Suicide bombing kills five, wounds 15 in central Afghanistan7 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.