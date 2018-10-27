Popular Topics
Mpumalanga road crash death toll now at 15

The accident happened on the N4 toll road between Mbombela and Malelane when a 22-seater taxi and Sedan collided with two trucks.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night, bringing the death toll to 15.

The accident happened on the N4 toll road between Mbombela and Malelane when a 22-seater taxi and Sedan collided with two trucks.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety's Moeti Mmusi says several people died at the scene.

“Fourteen people died instantly while another person died in hospital. This has brought the death toll to 15 and there are still eight people with serious injuries in Mbombela.”

At the same time, six people were killed in a head on-collision in Limpopo along the N1 in Modimolle on the same night.

The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says one of the drivers involved in Friday night’s multi-vehicle crash may have been intoxicated at the time.

Mmusi says police suspect that the driver of the sedan may have been drinking.

“They believe he could be key in assisting the overall investigation into the crash. All we can say is that the police and crash investigation experts are investigating.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

