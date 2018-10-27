Mpumalanga authorities probing after 15 die in multiple-vehicle collision
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a multiple-vehicle collision which left 15 people dead.
The crash happened on Friday night on the N4 toll road between Mbombela and Malelane after a minibus collided head-on with a truck, deflecting it into the direction of another vehicle.
Fourteen passengers were declared dead on the scene while an additional person died in hospital earlier on Saturday.
This is the third such accident on South African roads this month following two with mass casualty crashes in Limpopo in the past week.
Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said: "It appears that the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle and it hit the side of the truck. He suffered minor injuries and he was taken into custody."
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
