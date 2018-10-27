India win toss, bowl against West Indies in third ODI

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 1-0, have made three changes from the dramatic tie on Wednesday.

PUNE - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the third one-day international in Pune on Saturday.

Fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed make the playing XI in place of rested Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

"We will try to restrict Windies to a decent total and chase it down. We want the guys who will be part of the World Cup to play as much as possible," said Kohli.

"Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Bumrah were always going to come back in our team and that makes our bowling line-up even stronger."

West Indies have made just one change from the previous game with batting all-rounder Fabian Allen making his international debut. He comes in place of Devendra Bishoo.

"We would have liked to bowl first too. But it is a good track and batsmen would like to bat on this track," said skipper Jason Holder.

"India are an excellent side and we have to perform well in all three departments to compete against them."

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy