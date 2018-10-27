Halsey: Pain will always be there

The Closer hitmaker - who recently split from G-Eazy - has taken to Twitter to post a philosophical quote reminding herself to focus on her own happiness.

She wrote on Twitter: "reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it's an addition. pain will always be there. but that's okay. u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it's there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you're ready to choose ... @ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn't arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain ... @ me: now remember that u dummy (sic)"

It was previously revealed that Halsey and G-Eazy were "working on their relationship".

A source said at the time: "[Halsey and G-Eazy have] been in touch since their split and are working on their relationship. They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together. They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs after-parties. They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the party and went back to G-Eazy's hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything."