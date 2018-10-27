Gama axing ‘first step’ in addressing Tranent leadership challenges
Gama has been linked to a controversial locomotives tender which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – Transnet says the axing of its former CEO Siyabonga Gama is the first step in addressing the major leadership challenges at the railway agency.
The organisation says it needs a CEO that's trustworthy.
Gama was fired on the basis that he failed to produce sufficient evidence on why he shouldn’t be suspended. He's linked to a controversial locomotives tender which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.
Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says: “We worked with the relevant investigation unit to consider the evidence and, where appropriate, to call individuals and organisations who are implicated for criminal charges to be processed.”
Gama approached the Labour Court to challenge the decision to fire him. The case was heard on Thursday and judgment has since been reserved.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
