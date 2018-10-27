Former SA President FW de Klerk hospitalised

The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician underwent a successful treatment on Saturday morning, and is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African President FW de Klerk has been hospitalised.

While the exact details surrounding his condition are still sketchy, his foundation says the 82- year-old was admitted on Friday at the Panorama Hospital in Cape Town.

De Klerk was the last apartheid-era president of South Africa before serving as deputy president from 1994 to 1996.

It’s understood he was taken in after experiencing a condition known as pneumothorax which occurs when there is an abnormal collection of air in the chest, leading to lung dysfunction.

The De Klerk Foundation says the former politician underwent a successful treatment on Saturday morning and is expected to be discharged from hospital next week.

