Flipping marvelous: Balkan chefs break pancake record
Many of the pancakes were served to visitors to the fair and organisers - who must await ratification of their claim from Guinness World Records.
LONDON - A team of Balkan chefs rustled up a world record number of a pancakes on Friday, making 14,186 in eight hours at Sarajevo’s tourist fair.
Using 300 litres of oil, 600 kilogrammes of flour and 400 litres of milk, the 140 cooks from Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia kept the frying pans turning in an improvised open-air kitchen under autumn sunshine as 15 judges looked on.
Many of the pancakes were served to visitors to the fair and organisers - who must await ratification of their claim from Guinness World Records - said they would hand the rest to volunteers organisation for distribution to vulnerable groups.
The existing official record of 12,716 pancakes was set in Moscow in 2017.
More in Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi passes away
-
Aretha Franklin’s estate sued by her lawyer
-
[GALLERY] International super styles at SA Fashion Week 2018
-
Canadian doctors to start prescribing museum visits
-
[LISTEN] Depression under spotlight after yet another death at Wits
-
Singer Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.