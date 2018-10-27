Danny Msiza hopes court will set aside findings in VBS report
Msiza has requested the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the findings and conclusions of advocate Terry Motau's report.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has turned to the courts to challenge the VBS Great Heist Report.
Msiza has requested the High Court in Pretoria to set aside the findings and conclusions of advocate Terry Motau's report.
Earlier this month, the South African Reserve Bank released the report which revealed how over 50 individuals, including politicians and companies, siphoned nearly R2 billion from the bank.
Msiza has been implicated as a kingpin, who allegedly played a role by ensuring municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank.
He's confirmed to Eyewitness News the contents of the affidavit. Msiza has stated under oath that the great heist report has impacted on his ability to perform his duties as the ANC’s provincial treasurer.
WATCH: Seloba: This reckless VBS investment will affect service delivery
He says the report has also affected his businesses, saying he now has anxiety over the prospect of financial ruin and loss of confidence by financiers and possible business partners.
He has asked the court to review and set aside the report where it cites him on the basis that he was not given a chance to respond.
In the affidavit, he concedes to have been introduced to VBS by Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana and says he had a bond for his immovable property with the bank since 2016, a bond he says he still services.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
