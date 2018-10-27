Popular Topics
Axed Sol Plaatje Municipality councillor Boitumelo Stout vows to fight

Nine councillors in the party were expelled on Friday after they voted against fellow party member and then mayor, Mangaliso Matika.

FILE: Ousted Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor Mangaliso Matika. Picture: Solplaatje.org.za
FILE: Ousted Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor Mangaliso Matika. Picture: Solplaatje.org.za
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sol Plaatje Municipality councillor Boitumelo Stout has vowed to fight the ANC in the Northern Cape following the party's decision to expel him.

Nine councillors in the party were expelled on Friday after they voted against fellow party member and then mayor, Mangaliso Matika.

The Sol Plaatjie Municipality was rocked by violent protests earlier this year with residents accusing Matika and other top end officials of corruption and maladministration.

Stout says they were never given fair chance to explain themselves after being served with letters charging them of misconduct.

