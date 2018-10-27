ANC NC rejects new mayor’s appointment
A new mayor was elected during a special council meeting on Thursday, in the Sol Plaatje Municipality.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape says it will not accept the newly-elected executive mayor of the Sol Plaatje Municipality.
A new mayor was elected during a special council meeting on Thursday. Sixty-four councillors voted during a secret ballot.
ANC councillor Pula Thabane was voted in as mayor with 33 votes in a secret ballot, while fellow ANC councillor Patrick Mabilo received 30 votes during a special council meeting.
The party says it condemns the appointment, saying the mayor colluded with opposition parties in achieving the result.
ANC spokesperson Sedukanelo Louw explains: “The hearings took place… and they do have leave to appeal.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
