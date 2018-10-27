ANC NC rejects new mayor’s appointment

A new mayor was elected during a special council meeting on Thursday, in the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape says it will not accept the newly-elected executive mayor of the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

A new mayor was elected during a special council meeting on Thursday.

ANC councillor Pula Thabane was voted in as mayor with 33 votes in a secret ballot, while fellow ANC councillor Patrick Mabilo received 30 votes during a special council meeting.

The party says it condemns the appointment, saying the mayor colluded with opposition parties in achieving the result.

ANC spokesperson Sedukanelo Louw explains: “The hearings took place… and they do have leave to appeal.”

