Analyst: De Lille's fight with DA could impact election success

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is yet to announce her plans following a dramatic council meeting this week.

De Lille on Friday met with her legal team to discuss forensic reports compiled by law firm Bowmans.

She says she needs clarity on why the same company came up with two different findings probing the same issues.

It's stated in one of the reports that the duty to refer an allegation of misconduct against a senior manager rests with the city manager and not the executive mayor.

The Bowmans report probed allegations that De Lille turned a blind-eye to claims of corruption and ignored former city manager Achmat Ebrahim's advice to report the matter to council.

The other report found her failure to bring the matter to the attention of council meant she failed in her duties in terms of the Municipal Systems Disciplinary Regulations.

The reports were adopted at a council meeting, where five DA councillors resigned from council and the DA.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says De Lille's wrestling match with the Democratic Alliance might dent party support in the run-up to next year's elections.

“I don’t think Patricia de Lille will go without a fight. The DA can only hope it doesn’t reach its climax during the election campaign period, because that could have a very negative impact on the DA itself.”

De Lille has vowed to prove her innocence.

