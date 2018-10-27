'A lot of people' killed at US synagogue - Trump

'A lot of people killed,' Donald Trump told reporters on arrival in Indianapolis for an afternoon political rally.

INDIANAPOLIS - Many people have been killed and many wounded in Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue attack, according to US President Donald Trump who said it was "definitely" an anti-Semitic crime.

"A lot of people killed," Trump told reporters on arrival in Indianapolis for an afternoon political rally. There were also "a lot of people badly wounded," he said.

"It looks definitely like it's an anti-Semitic crime."

Earlier during the flight to Indianapolis, Trump said he was "considering" cancelling a rally for 6 November mid-term elections, scheduled for later Saturday in Illinois.

US media reported that at least four and as many as eight people had been killed and half a dozen others injured during the Sabbath shooting.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.