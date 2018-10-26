Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
Many people on social media have been posting mixed messages, some already showing support to the brand which is due to be launch in 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – South African entrepreneur Zonke Zama Ndaba will launch his African kitchen appliances brand. The brand is called Ziyanda, which Ndaba says is the next generation of premium kitchen appliances.
In a statement, the founder said: “Ziyanda Appliances was born out of the need to add to many brands that showcase the fact that South Africans can also create beautiful high-end luxury products, and releasing the concept images was me taking my fellow South Africans into my confidence in order to see what I am working on, that could hopefully be an addition to the beauty that continues to emerge from our amazing country.”
Ziyanda is 100% black-owned with 30% female equity.
Listen, I’d probably buy these just to stare at them all day, and continue using my appliances from Shoprite 😂. All of a sudden it makes sense why black mothers have plates and skhaftins no one is allowed to touch. #ZiyandaAppliances pic.twitter.com/GwP9rO183p— IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) October 26, 2018
I think #Ziyandaappliances has a thing going for them. If perhaps they had to guarantee their Quality for 5 years. I don't think the price is too much to ask for. pic.twitter.com/VpuVXZexip— KnuckleNick👊🏿🇿🇦🇲🇼 (@Nicholas__Banda) October 25, 2018
I'm all for black business but #Ziyandaappliances must wait. Ziyanda a eme hanyane. R5k for a kettle, R6,5k for a toaster ,R13k for mixer 😵😵......We all want to run businesses that will compete with international brands but that's being short sighted to overpricing products. pic.twitter.com/eviDFCQSm3— Not Your Averag Tido (@tido_magnifcent) October 25, 2018
Meanwhile, Ndaba has thanked those who have already shown interest in the products.
Official statement regarding Ziyanda Appliances Thursday 25th October 2018, Johannesburg I would like to extend my...Posted by Zonke Zama Ndaba on Thursday, 25 October 2018
