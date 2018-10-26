Popular Topics
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions

Many people on social media have been posting mixed messages, some already showing support to the brand which is due to be launch in 2019.

Picture: @ziyanda_appliances/Instagram.
Picture: @ziyanda_appliances/Instagram.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African entrepreneur Zonke Zama Ndaba will launch his African kitchen appliances brand. The brand is called Ziyanda, which Ndaba says is the next generation of premium kitchen appliances.

In a statement, the founder said: “Ziyanda Appliances was born out of the need to add to many brands that showcase the fact that South Africans can also create beautiful high-end luxury products, and releasing the concept images was me taking my fellow South Africans into my confidence in order to see what I am working on, that could hopefully be an addition to the beauty that continues to emerge from our amazing country.”

Many people on social media have been posting mixed messages, some already showing support to the brand which is due to be launch in 2019. The talking point about the brand has been its hefty price tag.

Ziyanda is 100% black-owned with 30% female equity.

Meanwhile, Ndaba has thanked those who have already shown interest in the products.

Official statement regarding Ziyanda Appliances Thursday 25th October 2018, Johannesburg I would like to extend my...

Posted by Zonke Zama Ndaba on Thursday, 25 October 2018

