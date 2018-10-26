Worcester man who preyed on elderly sentenced to life behind bars
Jonathan Cupido was convicted on six charges, including house robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and murder.
CAPE TOWN - A Worcester man who preyed on the elderly has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Jonathan Cupido has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Worcester on Friday.
He was convicted on six charges, including house robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and murder.
The State argued Cupido was not deterred by previous sentences for similar offences in the past.
He’s had several run-ins with the law, and the State says he was on parole at the time he started with a spate of housebreakings and attacks on the elderly.
Cupido pelted a 78-year-old man with rocks, before attacking him with an axe in October 2017.
On new year’s eve, Cupido broke into 81-year-old Joseph Oosthuizen’s house and brutally attacked him.
Oosthuizen was severely wounded and died a few days later.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
