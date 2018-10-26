WC ANC urges police to work harder to find killers of councillor Luyanda Mbele

Councillor Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were gunned down in Wallacedene last Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say they're working round the clock to find the person who murdered an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor.

Councillor Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were gunned down in Wallacedene last Sunday.

Police say detectives are working tirelessly in an effort to find the Bloekombos councillor’s killers.

But they have yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

The local ANC is calling on the police to redouble their efforts to find the murderer, the party's Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We’re calling on law enforcement authorities to try to find the killers. We continue to reiterate the community to help the police with leads.”

Funeral arrangements for the slain councillor and his cousin are currently underway.

A memorial service is also being planned for next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)