[WATCH] Boipatong family: Sewage conditions contributed to mother's death
Sethembiso Zulu & Thando Kubheka | The Boipatong community has lost one of their own possibly due to her exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage in the area. Seipati Hlapolosa was buried on 20 October 2018.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Duduzane Zuma in and out of court
-
[WATCH] DA responds to De Lille, Bowmans reports & resignations
-
[WATCH] Protea's Laura Wolvaardt: It's been great to give my all to cricket
-
[WATCH] A rather eventful day for Cape Town city council
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
[WATCH] Solidarity: Sasol’s nature of racial exclusivity must change
-
[WATCH] #SAFW shows off its New Talent
-
[WATCH] Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton targets of suspected bomb packages
-
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: 'A star is born' Oscar worthy songs
-
[WATCH] Baby visits 50 US states
-
[VIDEO] 'I've lost a brother, I've lost a best friend'
-
[WATCH] #MTBPS2018 highlights
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties react to MTBPS 2018
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
-
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni post-MTBPS briefing
-
[WATCH] Msimanga calls on president to scrap e-tolls
-
[WATCH] #SAFW designers battle it out for new fame & fortune
-
[WATCH] Unpacking the MTBPS 2018
-
[WATCH] Search & seizure operation hits Westonaria licensing centre
-
[WATCH] Trump: Cover-up of Khashoggi's killing was a total fiasco
-
[WATCH] Trump defends calling himself a nationalist
-
[WATCH] A Muizenberg surf lesson with a twist
-
[WATCH] Cops arrested for TUT student murder granted bail
-
[WATCH] ‘SA is open for business’ - Ramaphosa to diplomats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.