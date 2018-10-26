Transnet considers legal action against former group treasurer

Transnet's group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi resigned on Thursday after the parastatal's board served him with notice of suspension earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet says it is considering laying criminal charges against its former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

Ramosebudi resigned on Thursday after the parastatal's board served him with notice of suspension earlier this week.

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says the board found sufficient evidence in its preliminary investigations to suspend Ramosebudi.

“We had sufficient concern to conduct a formal inquiry and therefore the matter of suspension was another way for us to do that without compromising the process.”

He says they may pursue criminal charges against Ramosebudi.

“The process of the investigation will continue over the employment relationship to see whether there are any other matters that require further follow-up.”

Transnet is currently in an ongoing Labour Court battle with its sacked group CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Gama has approached the Labour Court to challenge the decision by Transnet to fire him.

