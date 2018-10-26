Suspect arrested over mail bombs - official

Several US media reported that the suspect was taken into custody for questioning in Florida.

NEW YORK - Federal agents have arrested a suspect in connection with at least 12 suspicious packages and mail bombs sent to top Democrats and liberal critics of President Donald Trump, an official confirmed Friday.

"We can confirm one person is in custody," a US Department of Justice spokeswoman tweeted, announcing that a news conference would be held at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

Earlier, two more suspicious packages were discovered in the US, this time they were addressed to Senator Cory Booker and James Clapper, the former US director of national intelligence.

Additional reporting by EWN.