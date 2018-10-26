Strong 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece
Electricity in the main town, also called Zante, was down while the fire service reported damage to the road network caused by landslides.
ATHENS – A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Greece on Friday and was felt strongly in the tourist hotspot island of Zante, monitoring agencies said.
Electricity in the main town, also called Zante, was down while the fire service reported damage to the road network caused by landslides.
It hit off the southern part of the island, also known as Zakynthos, in the Ionian Sea at 1.50 am, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
"There has been no damage to houses, according to the first reports," a spokesperson for the fire service told AFP.
A 12th century Byzantine monument on a small island near Zante has been severely damaged, local media reported.
The earthquake was also felt on mainland Greece, including in the western town of Pyrgos.
USGS said the quake, which struck at a depth of 16.6 kilometres, was preceded by a shake of 5.0 and followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.
It said there was a low likelihood of casualties.
The Athens earthquake observatory said the tremor was felt strongly in Zante, a popular holiday destination with its own international airport.
Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.
However, in July 2017 a magnitude 6.7 earthquake killed two people on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.
Zante island experienced a major earthquake in 1953 of 6.4, killing hundreds of victims and injuring thousands, leaving the island in ruins.
Popular in World
-
Steer clear of cannabis, says Netherlands PM
-
Qatar World Cup confronted by yet another problem – rain
-
Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner says regrets backing Trump
-
Trump says North Korea no longer a nuclear threat
-
Warring parties in South Sudan abducted hundreds of women and girls -UN
-
Moscow wants UN resolution to preserve nuclear arms treaty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.