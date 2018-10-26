Strandfontein spaza shop owners ‘harassed and extorted’ by drug addicts
CAPE TOWN - Spaza shop owners in Strandfontein, Western Cape, claim they are being harassed and extorted by drug addicts.
The Community Policing Forum (CPF) has raised concerns and the matter has been taken to police.
The forum says a gang of women has been demanding money from the owners of at least five shops in the area.
CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter says the women are allegedly threatening shop owners and telling them they will be reported to police for sexual assault.
She says the CPF caught one of them in the act on Saturday.
“A block watch member was at the shop when it happened. SA Police Service members arrived and we gave her a stern warning and told her we’ll expose her.”
Shop owner Shamim Mollah claims women have come into his shop, pulled down his pants and threatened to open a complaint of rape against him.
He says he's not the only victim and claims they are being extorted for between R200 and R500 three times a day.
“A woman approached my brother, pulled down his pants and proceeded to do something. My brother gave her money. He was very sad.”
Mollah says the shop owners, who are all foreigner nationals, will not go to the police because they fear for their lives.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
