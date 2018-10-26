Sanef pays tribute to journalist Moses Moyo
Moyo died on Thursday night at the age of 40 following a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has joined civic organisations in mourning the death of journalist Moses Moyo.
He was also a council member to Sanef. It’s a role the forum says he was passionate about and committed to strengthening media freedom, promoting ethical journalism, and defending the people's right to know.
During the time of his death, he had expanded his publication, Inner-city Gazette, based in Johannesburg to cover the Tshwane metro area.
Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis said: “He was an unbelievable person, he was kind, hardworking, ethical and an upstanding citizen. Moyo always worked for the communities in which he reported and we really felt gutted to hear we have lost our Moses Moyo.”
The South African Jewish community labelled Moyo as its devoted and courageous friend.
