Real Madrid pocket €88.6m from Champions League triumph
Uefa distributed a total of €1.412 billion to all the clubs that participated in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, as well as the 10 teams eliminated in the play-off round.
PARIS - Real Madrid earned a payout of just over € 88.6 million from Uefa following the Spanish giants' record 13th European Cup title last season.
The money was allocated based on performance and "market pool" payments, which were determined by the value of the TV market in each country.
Runners-up Liverpool collected €81.3 million, slightly less than the €83.8 million paid to semi-finalists Roma, while Italian giants Juventus received €80.1 million.
Bayern Munich, who lost to Real in the last four, placed fifth on the list with €70.5 million.
Clubs knocked out in the group stage received between €17.4 and €46.5 million based on their results, with each participant guaranteed a minimum of €12.7 million.
Clubs that lost in the play-offs pocketed a minimum of €3 million.
"Under the distribution system for the 2015–18 commercial cycle, all net revenue from the club competitions – including the sale of tickets and hospitality packages for the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League finals and the Super Cup – was centralised and reallocated to the Champions League and Europa League clubs," Uefa said in a statement.
