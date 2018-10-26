Popular Topics
Real Madrid pocket €88.6m from Champions League triumph

Uefa distributed a total of €1.412 billion to all the clubs that participated in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, as well as the 10 teams eliminated in the play-off round.

Real Madrid players. Picture: @realmadridfra/Twitter.
Real Madrid players. Picture: @realmadridfra/Twitter.
3 hours ago

PARIS - Real Madrid earned a payout of just over € 88.6 million from Uefa following the Spanish giants' record 13th European Cup title last season.

Uefa distributed a total of €1.412 billion to all the clubs that participated in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, as well as the 10 teams eliminated in the play-off round.

The money was allocated based on performance and "market pool" payments, which were determined by the value of the TV market in each country.

Runners-up Liverpool collected €81.3 million, slightly less than the €83.8 million paid to semi-finalists Roma, while Italian giants Juventus received €80.1 million.

Bayern Munich, who lost to Real in the last four, placed fifth on the list with €70.5 million.

Clubs knocked out in the group stage received between €17.4 and €46.5 million based on their results, with each participant guaranteed a minimum of €12.7 million.

Clubs that lost in the play-offs pocketed a minimum of €3 million.

"Under the distribution system for the 2015–18 commercial cycle, all net revenue from the club competitions – including the sale of tickets and hospitality packages for the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League finals and the Super Cup – was centralised and reallocated to the Champions League and Europa League clubs," Uefa said in a statement.

