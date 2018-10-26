Ramaphosa hails new train factory as step in the right direction
The project which cost R1 billion is expected to manufacture, assemble, test, commission and deliver 580 new commuter trains.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says an improved train network is essential for the country and the opening of a manufacturing plant in Dunnottar Park, the East Rand, was a step in the right direction.
The plant is scheduled to deliver two new trains by December, a further nine trains by March next year and an estimated total of 56 trains over the next two years.
President Ramaphosa during a tour of the new, multi-billion rand train-manufacturing factory launch at Dunnottar Park in Nigel, Gauteng. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhMrluPw— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 25, 2018
The president says the youth will also benefit from jobs that the project will create.
“We want our train service not only to improve people’s economic prospects but also to improve their quality of life.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
