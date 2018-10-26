Popular Topics
Ramaphosa hails new train factory as step in the right direction

The project which cost R1 billion is expected to manufacture, assemble, test, commission and deliver 580 new commuter trains.

President Ramaphosa during a tour of the new, multi-billion rand train-manufacturing factory launch at Dunnottar Park in Nigel, Gauteng on 25 October 2018. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.com
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says an improved train network is essential for the country and the opening of a manufacturing plant in Dunnottar Park, the East Rand, was a step in the right direction.

The project which cost R1 billion is expected to manufacture, assemble, test, commission and deliver 580 new commuter trains.

The plant is scheduled to deliver two new trains by December, a further nine trains by March next year and an estimated total of 56 trains over the next two years.

The president says the youth will also benefit from jobs that the project will create.

“We want our train service not only to improve people’s economic prospects but also to improve their quality of life.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

