Pupil worried about impact of Overcome Heights fire on exams

CAPE TOWN - A school girl from Capricorn is worried about how a devastating fire in the Overcome Heights informal settlement near Muizenberg will impact her final exams.

About 500 shacks were gutted in the blaze that started late on Thursday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire or exactly how many people have been affected.

Anda Mahobo (14) counts herself as one of the luckier victims of the devastating fire.

The Voortrekker High School pupil says her family had enough time to salvage a stove, cupboard, table, washing machine and couch, along with her school books and uniform.

Many other families have been left with just the clothes on their backs.

The grade nine learner spent most of Friday seated on the couch, guarding her family’s belongings, fearing they would be stolen by other victims of the fire who lost everything.

Mahobo says while she’s relieved she was able to save her school uniform and supplies, she’s worried the trauma of the event will affect her studies.

“It will most likely affect my schooling as I was planning to do my study notes over the weekend right through to next week Wednesday. But now I’m going to have so little time because I’ll be busy helping out rebuilding our house.”

The Sea Winds Multipurpose Centre has been made available for families who lost their homes in the fire.

‘I COULDN’T DO ANYTHING’

Overcome Heights residents are hard at work clearing charred zinc sheets and picking up pieces of burnt out electrical appliances.

Standing in a pink hooded gown, Sandiswa Zidawi watches the workers, saying she has nothing left of her own belongings to clear or salvage.

She says she’s traumatised after witnessing Thursday's devastation.

Zidawi says she was trying to help her neighbour when she realised the fire had spread to her home, she managed to grab her two-year-old child and a small bag of her clothes before fleeing leaving her without food and with barely anything left.

“I just saw smoke from my neighbour’s house. While I was trying to help her, my house was catching fire and I couldn’t do anything.”

