Organisations call for action from govt following rape of 2 CT teens

CAPE TOWN - Organisations supporting women and children want action from government following the rape and assault of two teenagers in Delft.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were on a field in Kershout Street when three men attacked them, over the weekend.

Both teens were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment.

Police say the two teens were apparently dragged into a bush in Delft where they were raped and assaulted.

Non-profit organisation Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom says these incidents are concerning and encourages community members to mobilise and stand together.

“We have access to churches where you can go to educate people, even ask them to educate others and to spread the message and make it an active community project.”

The Soul City Institute for Social Justice's Lebo Ramafoko says a multifaceted approach is needed, which includes government, organisations and citizens to address violence against women and children.

“Dealing with violence is a multi-prompt approach. Is there a police station? Is it well-resourced? How are schools responding to this? Are there well-functioning community police forums? How are they operating?”

No arrests have been made.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)