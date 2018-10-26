Organisations call for action from govt following rape of 2 CT teens
This comes after a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were on a field in Kershout Street when three men attacked them, over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Organisations supporting women and children want action from government following the rape and assault of two teenagers in Delft.
According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were on a field in Kershout Street when three men attacked them, over the weekend.
Both teens were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment.
Police say the two teens were apparently dragged into a bush in Delft where they were raped and assaulted.
Non-profit organisation Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom says these incidents are concerning and encourages community members to mobilise and stand together.
“We have access to churches where you can go to educate people, even ask them to educate others and to spread the message and make it an active community project.”
The Soul City Institute for Social Justice's Lebo Ramafoko says a multifaceted approach is needed, which includes government, organisations and citizens to address violence against women and children.
“Dealing with violence is a multi-prompt approach. Is there a police station? Is it well-resourced? How are schools responding to this? Are there well-functioning community police forums? How are they operating?”
No arrests have been made.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
De Lille to be criminally investigated
-
Breytenbach: It’s imperative for Jiba, Mrwebi to be removed from NPA
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
Gauteng ANC rules out additional fuel levy to pay e-toll debt
-
Gauteng ANC: E-tolls user pay system is not working
-
HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.