Ocean View residents 'sick and tired' of violence

Community activist Vasco Vigis says the memorandum has been handed over to the councillor and police management.

Burning tyres block a street in Ocean View, Cape Town, during a demonstration against crime by residents. Picture: Supplied.
Burning tyres block a street in Ocean View, Cape Town, during a demonstration against crime by residents. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View residents have handed over a memorandum of grievances to officials following crime protests on Thursday.

Residents took to the streets to highlight concerns around crime.

Out of frustration, residents burnt tyres and threw stones at law enforcement officials.

The City of Cape Town says while this was happening, library staff and nine children were locked in the library for their own safety.

Community activist Vasco Vigis says residents are sick and tired of violence in the area and wants to see more policing and security cameras in the area.

He says the memorandum has been handed over to the councillor and police management.

“There was shooting in Ocean View and people burnt a couple of tyres, primarily because of the shooting. The alleged shooters have been released on bail.”

Ocean View ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock says he is aware of the residents’ grievances.

“The city is local government and the mandate of crime is the SA Police Service and we’re doing what we can to upgrade the urban area, that’s my project. And we’re working on upgrading the urban part of Ocean View with the community. The problem is the judicial system is not helping me.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

