Nomgcobo Jiba matter: 'Parliament will ultimately have the final say'
Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos has clarified the process to be followed after the Presidency announced the suspension of Jiba as well as advocate Lawrence Mrwebi from the NPA.
PRETORIA - While President Cyril Ramaphosa has instituted an inquiry into deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office, Parliament will have the final say on whether she’s fired or not.
Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos has clarified the process to be followed after the announcement on Thursday that Ramaphosa has suspended Jiba as well as head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.
The pair is accused of impropriety in their handling of several high profile and controversial cases.
The Presidency has not published a deadline for the inquiries to be completed by, however, such timelines might be included in the terms of reference when they are published.
De Vos says the hearings will take several months to complete.
“And then there will be a recommendation made and that recommendation is for Parliament to decide what to do, whether to go with the recommendation or not, so, Parliament will ultimately have the final say.”
The National Prosecuting Authority says it’s not yet decided who to appoint to act in the positions of the two suspended advocates.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
