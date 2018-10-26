Popular Topics
National Assembly extends land hearings deadline

But some opposition parties have cautioned that the matter should not be rushed and say even more time may be needed beyond the new 30 November deadline.

A participant addresses Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee during land hearings in Pretoria. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has agreed to give its joint constitutional review committee more time to conclude its hearings and deliberations, on whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

But some opposition parties have cautioned that the matter should not be rushed and say even more time may be needed beyond the new 30 November deadline.

The committee on Thursday resumed public hearings on the proposed amendment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters says ideally, it would have wanted to see the committee already table a report on its public consultations.

But the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Narend Singh says in the interim, encouraging the landless to occupy vacant land, is not the answer.

“It really doesn’t help the situation of causing stability in South Africa. What is required is cool heads and calm minds.”

The Freedom Front Plus’ Corné Mulder says he thinks another extension will be required.

“Work cannot and will not be finished, not because someone is playing games but because it’s such an important, emotional issue and such a dangerous issue if we don’t handle it correctly.”

The IFP says the committee must be given time to do a thorough job.

While the Democratic Alliance says it does not believe the Constitution has been the impediment to land reform, but rather poor land redress policies.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

