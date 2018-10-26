MyCiTi service almost 100% operational
MyCiTi workers employed by the Vehicle Operating Company went on an illegal strike last week demanding to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi bus service is almost back to being 100% operational.
MyCiTi workers employed by the Vehicle Operating Company (VOC) went on an illegal strike last week demanding to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.
Mayco member Brett Herron says service on most of the routes are now back to normal.
“The service is almost 100% operational this morning, and we hope to have it operational at 100% as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Kidrogen, one of the VOC workers says although many of its 200 drivers still haven't returned to work, more than half of its routes are operational.
