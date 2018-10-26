Mosola describes Msimanga’s investigation as a sham
The Labour Court on Thursday granted Moeketsi Mosola an urgent interdict to halt the GladAfrica report from being tabled in the city council.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane's City Manager Moeketsi Mosola has described Mayor Solly Msimanga's investigation into his role in the GladAfrica scandal as a sham.
The Labour Court on Thursday granted Mosola an urgent interdict to halt the GladAfrica report from being tabled in the city council.
The city manager was accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting the engineering firm a multi-billion-rand contract to do work with the city
Msimanga then sought to suspend him but failed and subsequently instituted an investigation into the matter.
Mosola says he wasn’t afforded the opportunity to respond to the report and claims the investigation is flawed.
“[Number one,] He has to follow the legal process in terms of making sure that the investigation is tabled correctly. Number two, the executive mayor and the DA have the responsibility to run a fair and transparent process, not this bogus thing that he has done. This is a sham.”
More in Politics
-
Ekurhuleni ANC: Masina has not failed to prioritise service delivery
-
De Lille looks set to vacate office with unresolved issues
-
[WATCH] DA responds to De Lille, Bowmans reports & resignations
-
DA initiates process to replace 5 CT councillors who resigned
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela says resignation of 5 DA councillors not a problem
-
De Lille to be criminally investigated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.