Mosola describes Msimanga’s investigation as a sham

The Labour Court on Thursday granted Moeketsi Mosola an urgent interdict to halt the GladAfrica report from being tabled in the city council.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane's City Manager Moeketsi Mosola has described Mayor Solly Msimanga's investigation into his role in the GladAfrica scandal as a sham.

The city manager was accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting the engineering firm a multi-billion-rand contract to do work with the city

Msimanga then sought to suspend him but failed and subsequently instituted an investigation into the matter.

Mosola says he wasn’t afforded the opportunity to respond to the report and claims the investigation is flawed.

“[Number one,] He has to follow the legal process in terms of making sure that the investigation is tabled correctly. Number two, the executive mayor and the DA have the responsibility to run a fair and transparent process, not this bogus thing that he has done. This is a sham.”