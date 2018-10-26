Mitchells Plain CPF: 136 murders reported since March
The CPF’s Abie Isaacs says the figure includes this week's shootings in which two people were killed and four wounded.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) says there have been 136 murders in the area since March.
Isaacs says this calls for the deployment of the police’s Anti-Gang Intervention Unit.
“We also want Operation Thunder in terms of the gang unit, it’s just another force multiplier to ensure that we start dealing with the scourge of gang violence. It is genocide on the Cape Flats, we firmly believe that specialised units will be able to deal with the situation.”
Over the past two months, Eyewitness News has reported on nearly 10 Mitchells Plain shootings.
“There has been a massive escalation in terms of shootings throughout Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats for the past couple of months. That has been a concern to us [and] we have raised it at various levels,” Isaacs said.
The police have been unable to confirm whether any arrests have been made, or when the gang unit will be deployed in the area.
