Malema's cousin linked to VBS 'looting'
The 'Mail & Guardian' is reporting on Friday morning that Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian paid money into Julius Malema's cousin's bank account.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank fraud.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting on Friday morning that Floyd Shivambu's brother Brian paid money into Malema's cousin's bank account.
The paper says it has established from independent sources that more than R5 million was paid in portions to Matsobane Phaleng's account from last June to February this year.
Earlier this month, the South African Reserve Bank released a report which revealed how over 50 individuals and companies looted nearly R2 billion from VBS.
These payments were apparently made through nine suspicious transactions.
Malema is reported to have told the Mail & Guardian that he doesn’t know anything about these payments or the business relationship between his cousin and Shivambu's brother Brian.
Brian is said to have received R16 million from VBS Bank fraud but his brother has strongly denied reports that he received R10 million of that money.
Neither the EFF nor Brian's lawyer have been available for comment on Friday morning.
