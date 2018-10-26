[LISTEN] SA’s free coding college looking for students

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph spoke to Head of Operations at WeThinkCode Claudene Pillay about the opportunities the institution offers young people.

JOHANNESBURG – WeThinkCode, a tuition-free training institution with campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, is looking for prospective students to join the institution in 2019.

The institution’s large corporate sponsors like Standard Bank, Investec, FNB, Dimension Data, Telkom and OUTsurance, offer employment opportunities in their IT departments to some of the institution's graduates.

Head of Operations at WeThinkCode Claudene Pillay says they have recognised a need for more than 70, 000 developers in South Africa across all industries.

Pillay spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph about WeThinkCode and the opportunities the institution offers young people.

Listen to the audio above for more.