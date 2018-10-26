Popular Topics
[LISTEN] How world’s wealthiest people made their money

| Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to Galileo Capital Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram about how the world’s richest people made their breath-taking fortunes.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite how fashionable the tech sector has been for many years, it only comes in at number five on Forbes magazine's list of industries that have created most of the world’s billionaires.

According to the list, eight of the wealthiest 20 people in the world are tech founders, including the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, John Collison.

Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Galileo Capital Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram about how the world’s richest people made their breath-taking fortunes.

“The absolute tool to a successful investment - whether it’s starting out on your own or trying to find businesses to invest alongside them - is that you have to take a multi-decade view when you make those decisions.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

