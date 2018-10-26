[LISTEN] Depression under spotlight after yet another death at Wits
Radio 702 | Professor Ahmed Bawa says universities are trying to ramp up their services but are faced with some challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Universities South Africa Professor Ahmed Bawa says the organisation is deeply concerned about the number of people taking and trying to take their lives at institutions.
This week, students at the University of the Witwatersrand expressed their frustrations with what they say is a lack of support from the institution after one of their peers Mpumelelo Tshabalala died on Wednesday.
Another student was reportedly rushed to hospital after attempting to end her life.
Bawa says universities are trying to ramp up their services but are faced with some challenges.
He says he hopes the study by the Medical Research Council will kick off in 2019.
Listen to the audio above for more.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
