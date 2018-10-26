[LISTEN] Buying only SA-made vehicles could boost GDP by R37bn
Radio 702 | Wits postgraduate student Lourens Weyer says government’s reliance on buying expensive imported vehicles has negative effects on the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702's Joanne Josephs speaks to Lourens Weyer, Wits postgraduate student at the School of Economics and Business, about how government can save money and improve GDP if they bought cars made in South Africa.
He says his research focuses on the economic benefits of being able to buy a fleet that can help reduce cost.
Weyer says government’s reliance on buying expensive imported vehicles has negative effects on the economy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am protecting my right to justice
-
[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risks
-
[LISTEN] Shannon Ebrahim: US bomb threats could be attempt to silence Democrats
-
[LISTEN] Let’s stop wasting money, Mr President! - Mboweni
-
[LISTEN] High expectations for Mboweni’s maiden MTBPS
-
[LISTEN] Can shack fires be prevented?
-
[LISTEN] Here's how you can help Khayelitsha fire victims
-
[LISTEN] Transnet board on why it fired CEO Siyabonga Gama
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sets deadline for plan to fix public healthcare system
-
[LISTEN] Feasibility of expanding Gautrain to Lanseria, Soweto completed
-
[LISTEN] #JamalKhashoggi: How extensive is protection under diplomatic immunity?
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect it
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: No need to panic over grade 1 & 8 registrations
-
[LISTEN] 9 questions to ask before choosing a financial advisor
-
[LISTEN] 4 new ways Uber SA plans to make your ride safer
-
[LISTEN] Why the price of data must fall
-
[LISTEN] Maths whizz Sbahle Zwane (10) awarded scholarship
-
[LISTEN] Kingon: Sars e-filing system is stable at the moment
-
[LISTEN] Proposed legislation will make it harder to own a gun
-
[LISTEN] Healing power of gardens
-
[LISTEN] Why diabetes could be SA’s leading cause of death by 2040
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking EFF presser on VBS Mutual Bank heist
-
[LISTEN] 'There has never been an intention to rob the bank'
-
[LISTEN] On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.