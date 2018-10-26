[LISTEN] Buying only SA-made vehicles could boost GDP by R37bn

Radio 702 | Wits postgraduate student Lourens Weyer says government’s reliance on buying expensive imported vehicles has negative effects on the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702's Joanne Josephs speaks to Lourens Weyer, Wits postgraduate student at the School of Economics and Business, about how government can save money and improve GDP if they bought cars made in South Africa.

He says his research focuses on the economic benefits of being able to buy a fleet that can help reduce cost.

Weyer says government’s reliance on buying expensive imported vehicles has negative effects on the economy.

