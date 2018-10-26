Last day of Parly land hearings descend into clashes over race
Racial aspersions and the arrival of Dutch settlers in 1652 were some of the heated issues as MPs discussed the day’s submissions.
CAPE TOWN - The last day of hearings into land expropriation has descended into a shouting match with Members of Parliament (MPs) clashing over race and who the real “land thieves” were.
Racial aspersions and the arrival of Dutch settlers in 1652 were some of the heated issues as MPs discussed the day’s submissions.
The constitutional review committee is due to recommend whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The drama started when Economic Freedom Fighters MP Tebogo Mokwele objected to a presentation from the FW de Klerk Foundation, which is opposed to land expropriation without compensation.
“We cannot allow the mob of 1652 to determine our fate, we can’t!”
This led to objections from other MPs like Glynnis Breytenbach of the Democratic Alliance who objected to some racial remarks made by Mokwele.
“She’s just now said she has to sit here with people who murdered her people. Now, I take the strongest possible offence to that statement.”
The committee has now concluded public hearings and will finalise its report to be tabled in Parliament for debate and adoption next month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Motorist shot & wounded in attempted robbery at Grayston bridge
-
Malema's cousin linked to VBS 'looting'
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
Nomgcobo Jiba matter: 'Parliament will ultimately have the final say'
-
[UPDATE] Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case postponed
-
Over R130bn in investments committed to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.