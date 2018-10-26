Last day of Parly land hearings descend into clashes over race

Racial aspersions and the arrival of Dutch settlers in 1652 were some of the heated issues as MPs discussed the day’s submissions.

CAPE TOWN - The last day of hearings into land expropriation has descended into a shouting match with Members of Parliament (MPs) clashing over race and who the real “land thieves” were.

The constitutional review committee is due to recommend whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The drama started when Economic Freedom Fighters MP Tebogo Mokwele objected to a presentation from the FW de Klerk Foundation, which is opposed to land expropriation without compensation.

“We cannot allow the mob of 1652 to determine our fate, we can’t!”

This led to objections from other MPs like Glynnis Breytenbach of the Democratic Alliance who objected to some racial remarks made by Mokwele.

“She’s just now said she has to sit here with people who murdered her people. Now, I take the strongest possible offence to that statement.”

The committee has now concluded public hearings and will finalise its report to be tabled in Parliament for debate and adoption next month.

