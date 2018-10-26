Khayelitsha teen involved in serious stabbing moved to safety
The grade 9 learner was stabbed during break time on Tuesday at the Sinako Secondary School last week.
CAPE TOWN – A Khayelisha teenager who was stabbed and seriously injured on school grounds has been moved to a place of safety.
Police initially reported he had died as a result of his injuries but he has, in fact, recovered and was discharged from hospital on Saturday.
The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says: “We’re informed that he’s still a target of alleged gangsters. He has therefore been placed in a place of safety and we’ll not be disclosing any further information about his whereabouts or his future plans.”
Police believe the motive for the Khayelitsha stabbing incident was gang-related revenge.
The three suspects appeared in court on Thursday in relation to that incident.
A day after the Sinako Secondary incident, a grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside school premises and ran inside the school yard, where he died.
Police believe the incident was a robbery turned violent.
Two suspects in that incident appeared in court on Thursday.
