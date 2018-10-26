Popular Topics
Khayelitsha teen involved in serious stabbing moved to safety

The grade 9 learner was stabbed during break time on Tuesday at the Sinako Secondary School last week.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Khayelisha teenager who was stabbed and seriously injured on school grounds has been moved to a place of safety.

The grade 9 learner was stabbed during break time on Tuesday at the Sinako Secondary School last week.

Police initially reported he had died as a result of his injuries but he has, in fact, recovered and was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says: “We’re informed that he’s still a target of alleged gangsters. He has therefore been placed in a place of safety and we’ll not be disclosing any further information about his whereabouts or his future plans.”

Police believe the motive for the Khayelitsha stabbing incident was gang-related revenge.

The three suspects appeared in court on Thursday in relation to that incident.

A day after the Sinako Secondary incident, a grade 8 Stellenzicht learner was stabbed outside school premises and ran inside the school yard, where he died.

Police believe the incident was a robbery turned violent.

Two suspects in that incident appeared in court on Thursday.

