Julia Roberts slams age discrimination in Hollywood
The 50-year-old actress has slammed the idea that older stars shouldn't be given movie roles.
LONDON – Julia Roberts thinks age discrimination in Hollywood is "bulls##t", as she says there's no bell that rings to tell you that you're too old for movies.
The 50-year-old actress has slammed the idea that older stars shouldn't be given movie roles and says that whilst she's managed to maintain a lucrative career for three decades, she doesn't think she's special when it comes to the talent pool of stars in Hollywood.
Speaking about age discrimination in Hollywood, particularly toward older women, Roberts said: "I think that's made-up bulls##t that at a certain age, the bell is going to ring and you are done, go on back home. It's silly and I don't think anybody buys into that. I don't think I am special. I've always been fortunate that I have always found the work I am looking for. I mean, 30 years is a long time and I am grateful and satisfied."
The Homecoming actress also spoke about the gender pay gap, saying that whilst the problem still exists, it is getting better every day.
Speaking to thei newspaper, she said: "It's an ongoing thing that we wish was more in the rearview. But every day ... today I know the World Surfing League announced that they will have equal pay for their female surfers and male surfers. And Manchester United has a female team that started this year. I think there are places where people are really making those efforts in the right direction. So if it's a little bit of time, then we have to take it and be happy for it."
Meanwhile, Roberts recently revealed she was left shocked by the number of actresses who have come forward to claim they have been victims of sexual abuse in Hollywood.
She said: "Of course, you hear stories about it or know people that have suffered that. I myself have the great good fortune that I have not ever been in a situation like that. But it is talk that goes around. I think so many things that come out of that were so shocking and the scope of it was really quite surprising."
More in Lifestyle
-
Singer Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam
-
Eggs with benefits: Sydney's same-sex penguins become parents
-
Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner says regrets backing Trump
-
New weapons drawn in global TB fight
-
WC Social Development welcomes scrapping of VAT on sanitary pads
-
[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.