Higher Education Dept warns of bogus online courses
The department has accused New Skills Academy of providing unaccredited diplomas and an unrealistic number of qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training says there are a number of tell-tale signs that should serve as a warning when it comes to online courses that are fraudulent.
It says it’s not an isolated incident and several websites have been reported in recent months.
The department's Shaheeda Essack said: “The institution's name appears to be extremely credible, and then you will find that they make exaggerated claims that you can get the degree in less than a month, two weeks, or three weeks. They will sell a degree for a discounted price, they will be an email address but you can’t find any phone number where you can contact them.”
