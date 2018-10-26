Popular Topics
'Govt's plan to raise R100 billion in investments on track'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says on Friday, local and international companies will make their announcements on their intentions to invest in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says government's target to raise R100 billion in investments over five years to accelerate meaningful economic growth is moving full steam ahead.

The three-day summit began on Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre under the theme “Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships”.

The president says South Africa has received investment pledges from various countries.

“[We plead] With those countries that have made pledges to convert those pledges to investments. We’ve emphasized the need for more South African companies to lead the investment charge themselves.”

The president says on Friday, local and international companies will make their announcements on their intentions to invest in the country.

“Today, a number of local and international companies will be coming forward to make announcements on investments that they want to make to invest in our economy and they will also be making announcements to expand existing operations in the country.”

Ramaphosa says task teams have been appointed to assist in the process to deal with countries which have made pledges.

He has admitted that state capture and corruption have had a negative effect on the economy but he’s elaborated on the urgent measures that have been taken through commissions.

The president has also fleshed out his economic stimulus and recovery plan.

Ramaphosa has described South Africa as a country in repair mode that’s repositioning its state-owned enterprises.

