Gauteng ANC rules out additional fuel levy to pay e-toll debt

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has ruled out an additional fuel levy to replace the current e-toll user pay system but says its working on other proposals to take to government.

There seem to be mixed messages between the ANC in Gauteng and government about whether motorists should be paying their e-toll debt.

The provincial party maintains the controversial system needs to be scrapped while Finance Minister Tito Mboweni urged motorists on Wednesday to pay up, saying nothing is for free.

The provincial party also says motorists can expect an announcement from the party's provincial leaders in the next two weeks on what they will be proposing to substitute the e-toll user pay system with.

Spokesperson Tasneem Motara said: “Fuel prices without adding an e-toll levy is just far too high. We need to look at other creative ways of paying the debt.”

However, while Gauteng motorists wait for clarity, Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says his organisation is representing more than 1,000 individuals or businesses in court opposing South African National Roads Agency's summons served on them.

“I don’t know where they’re going with this but we will continue to fight on behalf of the public.”

In February this year, Premier David Makhura told residents during his State of the Province Address that he will speak to the president to find a new more equitable funding model, but eight months later, there is still no word from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

