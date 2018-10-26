FBI hunt still on for suspects behind packages sent to Democrats
The intercepted packages had been intended for eight high-profile people, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
NEW YORK - Investigators are continuing to search for who is behind a series of suspected packages believed to contain explosive devices sent to several Democrats.
The intercepted packages had been intended for eight high-profile people, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Authorities say the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been searching a mail facility near Miami; it's believed at least one of the suspected mail bombs was sent from Florida that facility.
On Thursday night, the Time Warner Center - home to CNN - which received a package on Wednesday, was evacuated. But reports of a suspicious package were later declared a false alarm.
Clinton, who was an intended recipient of one of the packages that were intercepted, attended a Bruce Springsteen show on Thursday night where there was added security at the venue.
Police patrols have been enhanced in the city including at many of the news networks.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in World
-
French 'spiderman' climbs London's 230-metre Heron Tower, gets arrested
-
Qatar World Cup confronted by yet another problem – rain
-
Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner says regrets backing Trump
-
Knife attacker wounds 14 children in Chinese kindergarten
-
Steer clear of cannabis, says Netherlands PM
-
Trump blames news media as 2 more suspicious packages discovered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.