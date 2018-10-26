FBI hunt still on for suspects behind packages sent to Democrats

The intercepted packages had been intended for eight high-profile people, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

NEW YORK - Investigators are continuing to search for who is behind a series of suspected packages believed to contain explosive devices sent to several Democrats.

Authorities say the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been searching a mail facility near Miami; it's believed at least one of the suspected mail bombs was sent from Florida that facility.

On Thursday night, the Time Warner Center - home to CNN - which received a package on Wednesday, was evacuated. But reports of a suspicious package were later declared a false alarm.

Clinton, who was an intended recipient of one of the packages that were intercepted, attended a Bruce Springsteen show on Thursday night where there was added security at the venue.

Police patrols have been enhanced in the city including at many of the news networks.

