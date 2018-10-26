Ekurhuleni ANC: Masina has not failed to prioritise service delivery
The Democratic Alliance cited that Mayor Mzwandile Masina has failed to prioritise service delivery as well as addressing corruption as reasons for their failed motion of no confidence.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has poured cold water over the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s claims that Mayor Mzwandile Masina has failed to prioritise service delivery.
The DA cited this as well as his failure to addressing corruption as reasons for their failed motion of no confidence on Thursday.
This is the second unsuccessful bid to remove Masina from office.
The Inkatha Freedom Party and Economic Freedom Fighters abstained from voting.
The ANC in Ekurhuleni’s chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi was on the Radio 702's Karima Brown Show on Thursday night and said: “We are able to provide better access, we are able to provide electricity for our people, and all of us agreed that there is service delivery in the city.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
