Eggs with benefits: Sydney's same-sex penguins become parents

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Eggs with benefits: Sydney's same-sex penguins become parents

The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.

Baby Sphengic born on the evening of 19 October 2018. Picture: Facebook.com/sydneyaquarium/
Baby Sphengic born on the evening of 19 October 2018. Picture: Facebook.com/sydneyaquarium/
2 hours ago

SYDNEY - Two male penguins entrusted with the care of a fostered egg have welcomed a tiny sub-Antarctic Gentoo chick into the world, Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium said on Friday.

The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.

The yet-to-be-named chick, weighing 91 grams, was born on the evening of 19 October and is the first sub-Antarctic penguin born at the aquarium.

The couple, who formed a bond before the 2018 breeding season, doted on the adopted chick, said Tish Hannan, an aquarium official.

“The first 20 days of a penguin chick’s life are the most vulnerable, so it is extra-important the chick is very happy, healthy and well fed by his parents,” she added.

Magic and Sphen had placed the egg on small nesting rings built with pebbles and shared duties, with one patrolling for possible threats, while the other kept the egg warm.

There is little difference between opposite-sex and same-sex rearing among Gentoo penguins, which share parenting and feeding responsibilities equally, Hannan said prior to the birth, adding that the example was not the first among zoos across the world.

A children’s book And Tango Makes Three, based on the real story of two penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo who reared their own chick, drew acclaim from some for its depiction of non-traditional family structures.

It was also among the titles Hong Kong pulled from bookshelves in public libraries this year, following pressure from anti-gay groups, the South China Morning Post newspaper has said.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA