Eggs with benefits: Sydney's same-sex penguins become parents

De Lille: I am protecting my right to justicePolitics
At least 18, mostly children, killed in Jordan flash floodWorld
Ramaphosa hails new train factory as step in the right directionLocal
Knife attacker wounds 14 children in Chinese kindergartenWorld
About 500 homes destroyed in Capricorn fireLocal
Clock is ticking for Moyane to respond to Nugent reportLocal
Fitch expresses concerns following Mboweni’s MTBPSBusiness
Organisations call for action from govt following rape of 2 CT teensLocal
Bolt has 'touch like a trampoline' - A-League strikerSport
Qatar World Cup confronted by yet another problem – rainWorld
More details emerge on $9m Woods-Mickelson matchSport
Khune happy with goalkeeping contest with VriesSport
De Villiers denies international comeback reportsSport
Notshe & Vermaak back for Western Province in Currie Cup finalSport
Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner says regrets backing TrumpWorld
New weapons drawn in global TB fightLifestyle
WC Social Development welcomes scrapping of VAT on sanitary padsLocal
[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risksLocal
Cindy Mfabe wins SA Fashion Week talent searchLifestyle
[OPINION] HHP and the cultural stigma of depressionOpinion
[WATCH] #SAFW shows off its New TalentLifestyle
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: 'A star is born' Oscar worthy songsLifestyle
[WATCH] Baby visits 50 US statesLifestyle
Ekurhuleni ANC: Masina has not failed to prioritise service deliveryPolitics
Mosola describes Msimanga’s investigation as a shamPolitics
De Lille looks set to vacate office with unresolved issuesPolitics
[WATCH] DA responds to De Lille, Bowmans reports & resignationsPolitics
DA initiates process to replace 5 CT councillors who resignedPolitics
[OPINION] HHP and the cultural stigma of depressionOpinion
[ANALYSIS] New Finance Minister postpones tough decisionsOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Cartoons an important voice of dissent, but they can also be divisiveOpinion
[OPINION] Pik Botha: Obits fail to recognise that he protected apartheidOpinion
[OPINION] Democratic Alliance plays populist immigration cardOpinion
[OPINION] The state of South African media in 2018Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Fitch expresses concerns following Mboweni’s MTBPSBusiness
Twitter surges on profit, revenue growthBusiness
#RandReport: Rand eases further on budget worries, stocks bounceBusiness
Fitch notes Mboweni lowered SA revenue projections to be more realisticBusiness
Transnet confirms Phetolo Ramosebudi's resignationLocal
Eggs with benefits: Sydney's same-sex penguins become parents
The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.
SYDNEY - Two male penguins entrusted with the care of a fostered egg have welcomed a tiny sub-Antarctic Gentoo chick into the world, Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium said on Friday.
The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.
The yet-to-be-named chick, weighing 91 grams, was born on the evening of 19 October and is the first sub-Antarctic penguin born at the aquarium.
The couple, who formed a bond before the 2018 breeding season, doted on the adopted chick, said Tish Hannan, an aquarium official.
“The first 20 days of a penguin chick’s life are the most vulnerable, so it is extra-important the chick is very happy, healthy and well fed by his parents,” she added.
Magic and Sphen had placed the egg on small nesting rings built with pebbles and shared duties, with one patrolling for possible threats, while the other kept the egg warm.
There is little difference between opposite-sex and same-sex rearing among Gentoo penguins, which share parenting and feeding responsibilities equally, Hannan said prior to the birth, adding that the example was not the first among zoos across the world.
A children’s book And Tango Makes Three, based on the real story of two penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo who reared their own chick, drew acclaim from some for its depiction of non-traditional family structures.
It was also among the titles Hong Kong pulled from bookshelves in public libraries this year, following pressure from anti-gay groups, the South China Morning Post newspaper has said.
Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner says regrets backing Trump3 hours ago
[OPINION] HHP and the cultural stigma of depression19 hours ago
[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risks13 hours ago
[VIDEO] 'I've lost a brother, I've lost a best friend'21 hours ago
Verne Troyer's death ruled as suicide15 days ago
HHP’s family requests privacyone day ago
