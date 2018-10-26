[UPDATE] Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case postponed

Former president Jacob Zuma collided with a taxi on the M1 highway in 2014 resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case has been postponed to 26 March 2019.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son collided with a taxi on the M1 highway in 2014, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

It’s understood Zuma was speeding when his Porsche rear-ended the taxi.

Duduzane was accompanied by his father when he appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.